North Bay Parry Sound health unit says youth can book second vaccines beginning Monday

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says that starting Monday, youth aged 12 to 17 can book an accelerated second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents can book an appointment either online, by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900, or at local pharmacies. The accelerated interval between doses for youth is 28 days.

"Additionally, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit wishes to notify the public that more COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available in North Bay, West Nipissing, Sundridge, Parry Sound and Mattawa," the health unit said in a news release Friday.

The clinics will take place from July 6-18.

“We continue to encourage everyone eligible for their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to book their appointment and to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy, said in the release.

“By getting their second shot by mid-August, this ensures youth aged 12 to 17 are fully protected against COVID-19 by the time they return to school in September.”

The health unit reminds everyone that it is safe and common practice to mix vaccine brands. At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for youth aged 12-17.

For more information, visit www.myhealthunit.ca.