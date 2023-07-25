North Bay paving scammer on the run from police was exploiting 'illegal immigrants'

North Bay police are looking for a suspect operating a paving scam involving Mexican nationals who have been apprehended for illegally living and working in Canada.

Officers started investigating July 21 upon receiving a tip of suspected "illegal immigrants being exploited as part of a driveway paving scam," North Bay police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

"A suspect claiming to represent a company called 'Emerald Paving,' went door-to-door in the area of Tower Drive and Little Down Lake … offering to repave residential driveways for a cost between $4,000 and $12,000 to be paid in case," police said.

"In several instances, residents paid that amount for the work."

When police arrived following the complaint, the suspect who had been selling the service fled.

"Police arrested three workers who were later identified as Mexican nationals who were illegally residing and working in Canada. The individuals were later transferred to the custody of the Canada Border Services Agency," police said.

The suspect who fled has not been found and the investigation is continuing, but police said they will not be releasing their description at this time.

"In the instances our officers investigated, at least some work was completed, however, as the work was done by an illegitimate business, we cannot attest to the quality," North Bay police spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News in an email.

"The work was completed by exploiting the labour of illegal immigrants and the company did not obtain proper permits to conduct the work."

Woolley could not give a total number of victims at this time.

"Hiring an illegal, unlicensed business to complete work could leave you at risk for shoddy work with limited recourse to recover funds paid," police said.

"If you have recently hired this company or one matching its description or have additional information that could aid in the investigation, please contact the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555 and press 9 to speak with an officer. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477."