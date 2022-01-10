North Bay pharmacy phone 'ringing off the hook' with people wanting vaccines

About 50 people a day are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines at Algonquin Pharmasave, and staff told CTV News they’re busier than ever.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook. We are steady every day giving vaccines and I do not see an endpoint,” said store owner and pharmacist Brian Chute.

Most people coming into the drugstore are getting their booster shots.

“We are still getting children, the 5 to 12s, getting their second shot, which is great said Kristie Chute, pharmacy manager and pharmacist.

"I do still have the occasional first- and second-dose people who we always encourage to come in, so that’s great as well … Most who are 18 and older are getting their booster shot."

In other parts of the province, due to vaccine supply, some people aren’t able to get their vaccine of choice.

In North Bay, Chute said that isn’t a problem and that people can get what they want.

“We are not having any issues, so if you call and want Pfizer we can get you Pfizer," she said.

"Right now in our government system, Pfizer is recommended for those under 30, so Moderna is recommended for those older than 30, but that being said, we do have both available."