North Bay police arrest 28-year-old man after shooting in city’s south end

North Bay police have arrested a 28-year-old man following a shooting just before midnight in the city’s south end.



In a media release issued early Saturday morning, the North Bay Police Service said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Manitou Street residence at approx. 11:30p.m. One victim was taken to hospital with what police say were severe injuries.

Investigators then located the man they say is suspected in the shooting and arrested him. The man remains in custody with charges pending. Police confirmed the suspect and victim are known to each other and say there is no threat to public safety.

More information will be released as it becomes available.