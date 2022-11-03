North Bay police arrest armed robbery suspect

A 42-year-old North Bay man has been charged after allegedly threatening a store clerk who confronted him for trying to leave a business without paying for items, police say.

It is the second armed robbery in the city in two days.

Police said the accused was at a Seymour Street business around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when he threatened a staff member's physical safety after being confronted while trying to leave with property he didn't pay for.

He fled the scene and was found by officers at another business on the same street.

During the arrest search, police said officers found and seized an edged weapon.

He has been charged with robbery with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The clerk was not physically injured in the incident and does not know the accused, police said.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

FIRST ARMED ROBBERY

North Bay police are investigating another armed robbery that happened the previous day.

It involves a firearm used to threaten a clerk at a gas station located on Highway 17 on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

No word if any injuries were reported in that incident.

Police released images of the suspect and her vehicle on Thursday morning. Read more about that incident here.