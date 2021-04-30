North Bay police arrest man accused of murder for bail violation on day of release

It was a short-lived bit of freedom for the person who has been accused of murdering a North Bay man on New Year's.

Ghislain Nsengiyumva, 20, has been in jail since the day after the stabbing death of 29-year-old Jeff Twain on Jan. 1.

He was granted bail on Thursday, much to the shock and outrage of Twain's friends and family.

"Trying to get through day-to-day, just looking for some justice," said Tracy Twain, the victim's mother. "Even though justice wasn't served for him today, it doesn't make him any less of a hero. We miss him very much," said Tianna Beer, a friend of the victim.

North Bay police said in a news release Nsengiyuma was arrested hours later, at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, for allegedly violating his bail conditions.

Nsengiyumva is charged with second-degree murder, utter threat to cause death, assault with a weapon and two counts of assault.

It is alleged he assaulted two women at a social gathering on Gormanville Road, who both required medical attention for their injuries.

After he left the gathering, he and Twain got into a verbal argument on Jane Street which turned physical, police said.

Twain was stabbed in the exchange and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Almost five months later, Twain's mother is still wracked with grief.

"He was my boy. He was a mama's boy – he used to call every day – and was my leaning post," she said.

His friends and family want Twain to be remembered for being a kind man, someone who would defend both his loved ones and strangers in need.

Nsengiyumva will be held in custody pending another bail hearing at the North Bay courthouse.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.