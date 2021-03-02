A 20-year-old North Bay man has been arrested for offences related to child sexual abuse material, police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

North Bay police said officers raided a home in the 300-block of Mulligan Street on Feb. 23 and seized several electronic devices. The Greater Sudbury Police Service Computer Forensics Unit assisted with the investigation.

As a result, the accused is facing two charges of possession of child pornography and one distribution of child pornography charge.

The accused was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Police say tips from the public can help protect children from abuse and are encouraged to report concerns to Canada's national tip line Cybertip.ca.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence, you are not alone and there is support available.

Find help in Ontario

Kid's Help Phone

The Gatehouse is described by the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime as an organization that "provides a comfortable, non-threatening environment to help survivors of child abuse find their voice during the investigation process. These programs help facilitate a child’s disclosure of abuse in a way that will be less traumatic by focusing on the needs of the victim and non-perpetrating family members."

There are free resources available to learn how to protect your children's safety.