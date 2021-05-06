North Bay police arrest man wanted in home invasion

Clarity is emerging regarding a police search in North Bay on Wednesday afternoon that saw an area of the city cordoned off.

The North Bay Police Service said Thursday the search was for a suspect wanted in connection with a Cedar Heights Road home invasion April 27.

A 22-year-old man has now been charged with weapons-related offences and with the home invasion.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police closed access to Lee Avenue, Lakeshore Drive and MacDonald Ave East in North Bay as they searched for the suspect.

He was arrested around 2:30 p.m. inside a vehicle in the area. Another two men were also arrested at the scene.

The home invasion suspect is now charged with several counts related to unauthorized weapons possession, as well one count each of using a firearm while committing an offence, wearing a disguise, pointing a weapon, break and enter, carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession.

"The North Bay Police Service would like to recognize the work of NBPS’s Emergency Response Team and the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police and the OPP’s Emergency Response Team in arresting the accused," police said in a news release.

The suspect is currently in custody, pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

"The Special Investigations Unit was notified and has invoked its mandate," police said, adding they are now unable to comment further on the case.