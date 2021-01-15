A North Bay man is facing weapons and mischief charges after allegedly trying to break into a home early Thursday morning.

Police said shortly before 2 a.m., a 28-year-old man is accused of breaking the glass window of the front door of a home before fleeing on foot.

"The victim, who was home at the time, observed the accused flee from the residence and contacted the North Bay Police Service providing a description," police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

John Schultz, the community safety coordinator for North Bay police, told CTV News he is not sure if the victim and accused are known to each other or if it was a random act.

Officers found the accused near the home when they responded to the call. During the arrest, he was searched and police found a pair of brass knuckles, a collapsible baton, a can of bear spray, and two folding knives.

As a result, he has been charged with mischief under $5,000, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose, having a prohibited weapon and breaching probation as well as release and prohibition orders.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.