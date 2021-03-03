The North Bay Police Service, working with Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa police, arrested three people Feb. 28 in an enforcement operation dubbed 'Project Northern Lights.'

North Bay police pulled over two vehicles in the community, seizing a large amount of drugs suspected to be purple fentanyl and cocaine. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be more than $116,000, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The drugs seized are to be submitted to Health Canada for analysis.

Project Northern Lights is supported through funding provided by the Ontario government and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario. The three people arrested, ages 28, 35 and 42, are all from the Ottawa area. They are facing drug trafficking charges among other offences.

Two of the three have bail hearings this week, while the third will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on April 6.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.