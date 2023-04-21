North Bay police arrest two, seize $40K in fentanyl, loaded handgun during traffic stop

A traffic stop in North Bay on Thursday turned into a drug bust with more than $40,000 in fentanyl seized and two people arrested.

The arrests of a 21-year-old Toronto man and a 40-year-old North Bay man are the result of a joint investigation between Ontario Provincial Police and North Bay Police Service, police said in a news release Friday morning.

Officers from the local street crime unit stopped the pair in a vehicle on Seymour Street.

Approximately 116 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized along with a loaded handgun, ammunition, cash and drug trafficking equipment.

They are both charged with drug trafficking, having proceeds obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order.

The North Bay man is also charged with not complying with a probation order while the Toronto man is charged with multiple firearm-related offences as well.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

Both of the men are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.