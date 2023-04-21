North Bay police arrest two, seize $40K in fentanyl, loaded handgun during traffic stop
A traffic stop in North Bay on Thursday turned into a drug bust with more than $40,000 in fentanyl seized and two people arrested.
The arrests of a 21-year-old Toronto man and a 40-year-old North Bay man are the result of a joint investigation between Ontario Provincial Police and North Bay Police Service, police said in a news release Friday morning.
Officers from the local street crime unit stopped the pair in a vehicle on Seymour Street.
Approximately 116 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized along with a loaded handgun, ammunition, cash and drug trafficking equipment.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
They are both charged with drug trafficking, having proceeds obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order.
The North Bay man is also charged with not complying with a probation order while the Toronto man is charged with multiple firearm-related offences as well.
None of the charges has been proven in court.
Both of the men are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life supportA man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
-
New lease on life for old mill property in Sturgeon FallsThe old paper mill property in Sturgeon Falls will see redevelopment in the next few years. The property has sat empty for more than 20 years and officials in West Nipissing say the land has a lot of potential.
-
Two northerners enjoying fast food fameTwo people from our region are getting involved with some big-name fast food chains.
-
Vancouver 'Papapalooza' dates and locations announced: How to sign up for a free cervical cancer screeningA free preventative health initiative is coming to Vancouver next month, and anyone with a cervix is invited to take part.
-
You'll soon need to book a day pass to access these B.C. provincial parksAnyone looking to get the perfect shot of Joffre Lakes for their Instagram this spring has only two weeks left to make an unscheduled visit to the popular provincial park.
-
From the bargaining table to the street: Alberta employees push for 'better'As federal public service workers continue their strike across the country, hundreds of Albertans are lending a hand and asking for a little help of their own.
-
Retaliation against photo radar boxes isn’t slowing finesA year after the automated cameras began ticketing speeders, the devices are showing signs of retaliation and abuse.
-
Senior killed in hit-and-run: RCMPManitoba RCMP is asking for the public’s help following a hit and run that killed a 75-year-old man Thursday night.
-
Hundreds descend on Sudbury's tax centre to rally with striking PSAC workersIt was a massive scene down at Sudbury's Taxation Centre on Friday as nearly 2,000 people descended on the facility to either walk the picket line or support those on strike.