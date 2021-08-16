North Bay police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize cocaine and pills

A man and woman from North Bay were arrested at a local business last week and are being accused of drug trafficking and weapons offences.

Patrol officers helped the North Bay Police Service Street Crime Unit arrest a 44-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman at a business in the 700-block of Lakeshore Drive on Aug. 11.

"A search by police revealed significant amounts of controlled substances, as well as currency, prohibited weapons, and suspected drug trafficking equipment," North Bay police said in a news release Monday.

The seizure includes nearly $10,000 in suspected cocaine and Percocet pills, $3,675 in Canadian cash, a compound bow and arrow, knives, BB guns, and a conductive energy weapon.

The male accused was previously banned from having a firearm or ammunition. They were also both charged with failing to comply with a release order other than attending court.

Police said the two accused are being held in custody pending a hearing at the courthouse.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.