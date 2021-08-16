North Bay police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize cocaine and pills
A man and woman from North Bay were arrested at a local business last week and are being accused of drug trafficking and weapons offences.
Patrol officers helped the North Bay Police Service Street Crime Unit arrest a 44-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman at a business in the 700-block of Lakeshore Drive on Aug. 11.
"A search by police revealed significant amounts of controlled substances, as well as currency, prohibited weapons, and suspected drug trafficking equipment," North Bay police said in a news release Monday.
The seizure includes nearly $10,000 in suspected cocaine and Percocet pills, $3,675 in Canadian cash, a compound bow and arrow, knives, BB guns, and a conductive energy weapon.
The male accused was previously banned from having a firearm or ammunition. They were also both charged with failing to comply with a release order other than attending court.
Police said the two accused are being held in custody pending a hearing at the courthouse.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Cuddling a dog is good for your health, and new research proves itTummy rubs, ear scritches and nuzzles: researchers say cuddling a dog is a ‘surefire way to reduce stress.’
-
Alberta NDP call on province to put all COVID-19 modelling on the tableThe official opposition in Alberta are calling on the province to publically release modelling used to justify the lifting of COVID-19 testing and isolation rules.
-
1 dead, 4 injured in 2 vehicle collision east of CalgaryHighway 22X east of Calgary is closed after a two vehicle collision Monday afternoon that left one dead and four others in hospital.
-
Retired pastor turns woodpiles into art, and his latest creation is a church of firewoodThere's an art to piling fire wood, but it's something else altogether to turn it into an art form – or a church.
-
Federal election: Mail-in ballots could be in the millions, interested voters advised to apply earlyWith COVID-19 cases rising across the country, mail-in ballots are expected to play a sizable role in next month’s federal election, just like they did in B.C.’s provincial election last fall.
-
Police arrest several people for drug trafficking in Cumberland CountyThe Cumberland County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) says it has arrested "several people" in relation to drug trafficking investigations in Cumberland County.
-
Local Afghan families worry about loved ones in overseas as Taliban grips power'They are just calling for help,' a B.C. man says of family in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has swept into the capital and the government has collapsed.
-
Maritimers react to federal election call, with many concerned about the timingIt's off to the races for the federal election and canvassing in New Brunswick's capital has already begun.
-
91-year-old with dementia missing from Vancouver's West SideThomas Goundouvas frequents a number of businesses on Vancouver’s West Side, say police, and he is likely walking or using transit to get around the city.