North Bay police arrest woman accused in alleged crime spree

North Bay police say a 28-year-old local woman is facing a list of charges after she allegedly stole a car and drove it into a building after assaulting someone Thursday.

The accused allegedly got into a verbal fight with someone at a home in the 500 block of Rose Avenue around 2 p.m. May 20 before stealing their car and speeding away.

Police said she drove the stolen vehicle to another home two blocks up, allegedly broke into the home and assaulted someone there while trying to steal things. She then drove the car into the building in the 700 block of Rose Avenue almost hitting the assault victim before leaving the scene.

Officers found the woman in another home in the 500 block of the same street.

She has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Driving while under suspension

Failure to stop after an accident

Failure to report an accident

Assault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle

Take motor vehicle without consent

Break, enter a place – commit robbery

Mischief under $5,000

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.