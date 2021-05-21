North Bay police arrest woman accused in alleged crime spree
North Bay police say a 28-year-old local woman is facing a list of charges after she allegedly stole a car and drove it into a building after assaulting someone Thursday.
The accused allegedly got into a verbal fight with someone at a home in the 500 block of Rose Avenue around 2 p.m. May 20 before stealing their car and speeding away.
Police said she drove the stolen vehicle to another home two blocks up, allegedly broke into the home and assaulted someone there while trying to steal things. She then drove the car into the building in the 700 block of Rose Avenue almost hitting the assault victim before leaving the scene.
Officers found the woman in another home in the 500 block of the same street.
She has been charged with:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Driving while under suspension
- Failure to stop after an accident
- Failure to report an accident
- Assault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle
- Take motor vehicle without consent
- Break, enter a place – commit robbery
- Mischief under $5,000
The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.