North Bay police arrest woman following incident involving gun

North Bay police say a woman was has been arrested and charged after an early morning incident involving a gun on Cassells Street outside H.O.P.E.'s Kitchen, an outreach program that provides meals to people in need.

David Woolley, a spokesperson for the North Bay Police Service, told CTV News that the call came in around 3 a.m. and one woman was arrested.

He said there were no injuries in the incident and there is no threat to the public.

Woolley said the woman is being sworn through the court process and that the charges against her will be released Tuesday afternoon.

More to come on this developing story.