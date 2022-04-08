North Bay police arrest youth in break-in, assault

North Bay police say officers have a 'young offender' in custody in connection to Thursday morning's break-in, assault and standoff.

The suspect was arrested at a home in the 900-Block of Ferguson Street around 1 a.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

The accused is facing a list of 11 charges including assault, several firearm-related offences, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, failing to comply with a sentence and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The young man is being held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

"In accordance with Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act, the North Bay Police Service cannot release the name or any identifying information of the young offender," police added.

HOW IT STARTED

Officers were called to a Main Street East home around 2 a.m. Thursday after a male broke into the home of someone he knew and attacked a man with a weapon, police said.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries in the assault.

A joint investigation involving North Bay Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police led officers to a home in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East later that morning.

The street was blocked off, a home was surrounded and nearby residents were evacuated.

A standoff ended after several hours with a man exiting the home with his hands up.

Police later said the man was not the suspect they were looking for and no arrest was made.

The evacuated residents were allowed to return home shortly after 12:30 p.m.