North Bay police are asking the public to stay away from Morin and Cedar Street Monday morning while officers investigate an incident that sent two people to hospital.

Police said in a news release an emergency call came in around 5 a.m. Monday and officers along with the Emergency Response Team were dispatched to a home in the 600-block of Morin Street.

"Two individuals were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are on scene gathering evidence to determine how the injuries occurred," North Bay Police Service said. "There is no concern for public safety at this time."

This after a busy weekend that saw police responding to several serious incidents, including a fire and two fatalities.

More details to come on this developing story.