North Bay police begin downtown patrols on electric bikes

The North Bay Police Service are conducting bicycle patrols in the city.

In a news release Friday, police said the bicycle patrols will be in effect throughout the warmer months, primarily downtown and surrounding neighbourhoods.

"Bike patrols provide an easy way for citizens to engage police when needed, as well as allowing officers to access areas of the city that a police vehicle may not be able to," the release said.

"Ensuring that officers are visible while on patrol within our community also helps to deter crimes before they happen."

Police use electric-powered bikes donated by Farquhar Chrysler in North Bay. The e-bikes are equipped with police lights and sirens and can reach a top speed of 42 km/h.

The e-bike patrols complement the community response unit, a team of four plainclothes officers who conduct crime prevention patrols downtown and other areas of North Bay.