North Bay police caution residents as search for 'armed and dangerous' offender continues

As the manhunt continues Tuesday in North Bay for an 'armed and dangerous' wanted offender who is currently serving a 41-year sentence and fled police Monday afternoon, residents are urged to keep buildings and vehicles locked and to go about their day with caution.

Marc Gauthier, 54, is currently serving time for a long list of crimes including dozens of armed robberies and is most recently wanted for an armed bank robbery in Alliston two weeks ago where he allegedly demanded cash from a CIBC teller while armed with an apparent gun, police said.

He was last seen Monday at 4:30 p.m. fleeing on foot after a vehicle he was in was stopped by North Bay police on Fisher Street. Police believed he was headed downtown.

"Gauthier should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach, call 911," police said in a news release.

As of Tuesday morning, he is still at large and police said they do not believe he has left the city.

"Police believe that he does not currently have access to a vehicle and is likely trying to flee the area. Members of the public should practice caution as they go about their daily activities. It is recommended that you be aware of your surroundings and keep vehicles and buildings locked as a precaution," police said in a news update Tuesday morning.

"However, police are not advising a lockdown or shelter-in-place at this time. You can continue to travel throughout the city as normal."

Gauthier is described as a white man with shaved brown hair and brown eyes, who is approximately 5-foot-8 inches tall, 160 pounds and last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white logo on the back and jeans.

He has several tattoos including a tombstone, a snake and skull on his right arm and a heart on his left arm.

Kate Pace Way was closed off for several hours Monday night during the search and has since reopened.

CTV News reporter Eric Taschner reported from the scene that police vehicles are clustered by a Shell gas station on Fisher Street.

Several concerned local residents spoke to CTV News on Tuesday morning.

"There was a lot of commotion from vehicles sliding up and down the street. Lots of overhead coverage by aerial, helicopters," Second Avenue resident Bob Alger said.

"I kept jumping up to the window whenever I heard a noise. I'm making sure my doors are locked and my windows are closed," Fourth Street resident Katherine Faulkner said.

"Certainly concerned. I was looking in the backyard a couple of times to see if anyone had gone between the houses," Third Street resident Charles Taylor said.

Ontario Provincial Police is assisting with the search that included the OPP helicopter and canine units.

Anyone with information about Gauthier or his whereabouts is asked to call North Bay police at 705-497-5555 and press 9 to speak to an officer. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

He is known to also frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec.