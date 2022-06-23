North Bay police celebrate Pride Month with new ball cap and uniform patches

If they choose to, North Bay police officers will be sporting new ball caps and Velcro patches on their uniforms for the rest of the month.

The hats and patches have the Pride flag on them in honour of Pride Month, which is celebrated in June.

“As a police service, we want to recognize the discrimination that’s occurred against the pride community in the past and understanding the history and working forward and understand the culture,” said police chief Scott Tod.

Tod said the hats and patches are not just for Pride Month, but officers can choose to wear them year-round.

“We hope they will wear the patch on their uniform year-round and the hat year-round,” he said.

“We encourage inclusion in the police service and we try to attract people of all cultures.”

Police started flying the Pride flag at the detachment four years ago. Tod said it’s important police support the 2SLGBTQ+ community when it comes to building working relationships within the city.

North Bay Pride's Jason Maclennan applauded the police for showing support for Pride month.

“The difference here between North Bay police and Toronto police is North Bay police has made the effort to sit down with the community and talk to them,” Maclennan said.

“Toronto police is not doing that and their data is showing that.”

North Bay Pride’s festivities will be in September and Tod said police plans to celebrate in some way.