North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder

North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.

The accused is charged with first-degree murder in the victim's death, North Bay police said in a news release Thursday morning.

After this article was posted, North Bay police spokesperson David Woolley said in an email, a publication ban is in effect preventing the release of identifying information about both the accused and victim. CTV News has removed both names and reached out to the Crown attorney and courthouse to verify the publication ban details.

Emergency crews were called Wednesday to "a multi-unit residential building in the 500-block of Lakeshore Drive" for someone in need of medical assistance when the body was found.

"The death was determined to be suspicious in nature," North Bay police said.

It is believed to be a targeted incident with no threat to public safety, police said.

The victim and accused were known to each other.

An area of the Dolphin Motel & Cottages was cordoned off Wednesday and several police vehicles, including the forensics van were seen in the parking lot.

The accused was arrested at 3 a.m. Thursday at a home on Sherbrooke Street.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing. He is also charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.