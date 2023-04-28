North Bay police charge 6 in Lakeshore Drive drug investigation

North Bay police say six people, including one young person, are charged with drug trafficking after a raid on a home on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road on Thursday.

The search was the culmination of a joint investigation involving the Ontario Provincial Police and North Bay Police Service with the help of the provincial guns and gangs unit and forensics team.

Approximately $3,000 of various narcotic pills, cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth were seized along with ammunition, drug trafficking equipment, cash and an Infiniti sedan was seized.

The age of the youth is unknown, but the ages of the five adults arrested range from 22 to 68 years old. Two of the suspects are men in their 20s from Toronto and the three others are from North Bay.

Two of the six were released and scheduled to appear June 6 while the other four were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the charges has been proven in court.