North Bay police charge five, seize drugs and weapons cache
North Bay police have charged five suspected drug dealers after a raid on an Airport Road home Thursday and seized about $54,000 in various substances.
Investigating officers stopped a vehicle on Trout Lake Road around 2 p.m. Thursday and arrested two people. A few hours later, around 5:20 p.m., Airport Road was closed as police searched a home.
As a result, three more people were arrested and a list of suspected drugs, cash, weapons, ammunition and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized including:
- Approximately 37 16-ounce bottles of suspected liquid codeine
- Approximately 71 grams of suspected cocaine
- Approximately 1 gram of suspected fentanyl
- Approximately 31 suspected methamphetamine pills
- Approximately 6,785 suspected Xanax pills
- Two firearms including a sawed-off shotgun
- A number of ammunition magazines and ammunition
- A conductive energy weapon (also known as a "stun gun" or "Taser")
- An edged weapon
- Several cell phones
- Drug trafficking paraphernalia
- Approximately $1,215 of Canadian currency
The accused are two women and three men ranging in age from 18 to 31 years old.
Three of the accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15 while the other two await a bail hearing.
Airport Road was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.