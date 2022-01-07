North Bay police charge five, seize drugs and weapons cache

North Bay police have charged five suspected drug dealers after a raid on an Airport Road home Thursday and seized about $54,000 in various substances.

Investigating officers stopped a vehicle on Trout Lake Road around 2 p.m. Thursday and arrested two people. A few hours later, around 5:20 p.m., Airport Road was closed as police searched a home.

As a result, three more people were arrested and a list of suspected drugs, cash, weapons, ammunition and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized including:

Approximately 37 16-ounce bottles of suspected liquid codeine

Approximately 71 grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately 1 gram of suspected fentanyl

Approximately 31 suspected methamphetamine pills

Approximately 6,785 suspected Xanax pills

Two firearms including a sawed-off shotgun

A number of ammunition magazines and ammunition

A conductive energy weapon (also known as a "stun gun" or "Taser")

An edged weapon

Several cell phones

Drug trafficking paraphernalia

Approximately $1,215 of Canadian currency

The accused are two women and three men ranging in age from 18 to 31 years old.

Three of the accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15 while the other two await a bail hearing.

Airport Road was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.