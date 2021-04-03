North Bay police charge four with manslaughter in the death of young child

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North Bay detachment was called to a scene in East Ferris by EMS on Jan. 15 where a 23-month-old child without vital signs was found in the residence.

The child was later pronounced deceased and a subsequent investigation was conducted by the North Bay OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

In a media release issued on April 2, the OPP said it has now charged four individuals in relation to the toddler’s death.



A 30-year-old woman, 56-year-old woman, and 57-year-old man all from East Ferris as well as a 35-year-old man from North Bay have been charged with the following:

Manslaughter

Criminal Negligence Causing Death

Failure to Provide the Necessaries of Life

Two of the accused have been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing while the other two have been released on an Appearance Notice are due to appear in court on May 4, 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the North Bay OPP at (705) 495-3878 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).