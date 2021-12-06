iHeartRadio

North Bay police charge man and woman with attempted murder

North Bay police blocking sections of Wyld St. between McIntyre St. and Main St. with the area closed as a result of the investigation. Dec.4/21 (Eric Taschner/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Two people from North Bay have been charged with attempted murder in connection with an assault on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Wyld Street around 10:40 a.m. after a man was seriously injured in an attack downtown, police said. He was taken to hospital in critical condition by paramedics.

Police had several streets closed off until about 5:30 p.m.

The next day at around 5:15 p.m., officers located two suspects at different homes in the 500-block of Rose Avenue. One of the accused was arrested, while the other tried to flee, but was caught a short while later.

Now, a 34-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man have both been charged with attempted murder. The man is also facing four charges of failing to comply with a release order.

The victim remains in critical, but stable condition, and police said they know the accused.

The two accused are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case, including dashcam or surveillance video, to come forward.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

12