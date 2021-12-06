North Bay police charge man and woman with attempted murder
Two people from North Bay have been charged with attempted murder in connection with an assault on Saturday morning.
Officers were called to Wyld Street around 10:40 a.m. after a man was seriously injured in an attack downtown, police said. He was taken to hospital in critical condition by paramedics.
Police had several streets closed off until about 5:30 p.m.
The next day at around 5:15 p.m., officers located two suspects at different homes in the 500-block of Rose Avenue. One of the accused was arrested, while the other tried to flee, but was caught a short while later.
Now, a 34-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man have both been charged with attempted murder. The man is also facing four charges of failing to comply with a release order.
The victim remains in critical, but stable condition, and police said they know the accused.
The two accused are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case, including dashcam or surveillance video, to come forward.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Pharmacies already booking COVID-19 boosters for people 50 and olderA number of pharmacies are already booking COVID-19 booster shots for those 50 years old and over. Some people have bookings as early as next week.
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts reports two more deaths, 137 new COVID-19 casesTwo more people have died in Greater Sudbury from COVID-related complications, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported Monday. That brings the area's death toll to 42.
-
Windsor curlers sweep in with warm donations for Street HelpMembers of the Windsor Curling Club Seniors Association delivered six truckloads of new and used clothing to Street Help on Monday.
-
Drake drops out of Grammy Awards race after receiving two nominationsThe organization behind the Grammys says Drake is taking himself out of contention for the celebrated music awards.
-
Weapons complaint at south Edmonton school under investigationA south Edmonton school was placed on alert Monday afternoon after a weapons complaint.
-
'Safe to say it's been dead for a long time': Hawk found by B.C. kids was taxidermy, not in need of rescueVolunteers at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Delta, B.C., are used to receiving calls about a variety of species, but nothing quite like this.
-
B.C. renames provincial marine park near NanaimoThe British Columbia government has officially renamed a provincial marine park near Nanaimo in recognition of its significance to local Indigenous culture.
-
Caledonia's new plan for holiday lights after Grinch damages park displayCaledonia has switched on its holiday lights, more than week after a Grinch tried to ruin the community's Christmas spirit.
-
Catalent continues to evolve from paintball maker to pharmaceutical giantCatalent Strathroy at one time created paintballs, but over time has transitioned that technology into the pharmaceutical industry, and now create gel capsules used by many of the leading companies in home medicines.