North Bay police charge man with arson in van fire

A 31-year-old North Bay man is charged with arson in connection to a van fire on Trout Lake Road last week.

The accused was allegedly captured on surveillance video and a witness told police they say him lighting an unoccupied black van on fire in a parking lot around 12:45 a.m. April 3 before fleeing, North Bay police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

He was arrested on an unrelated warrant that evening around 9 p.m.

On April 5, members of the street crime unit searched his home and found evidence relating to the arson, police said.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

He is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

None of the charges has been proven in court.