North Bay police charge man with robbery and uttering threats

A 30-year old man was arrested and charged with robbery and uttering threats Wednesday following a robbery at a Lakeshore Drive business, police said in a news release.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 5, members of the North Bay Police Service responded to reports that the accused had stolen items with an estimated combined value of more than $2,000 from a business on Lakeshore Drive.

Police said the accused was confronted during the robbery by staff members of the business and proceeded to flee using the fire emergency exit door, before being confronted by an employee.

He then threatened an employee with an edged weapon before fleeing on foot, police said.

Officers later located the man on Lee Avenue and gave chase before arresting the accused in the backyard of a residence where they found an edged weapon.

The man faces the following charges:

• One count of robbery with violence.

• One count of uttering threats.

• One count of possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.

• One count of false alarm of fire.

The accused is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing, police said.