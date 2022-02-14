North Bay police charge Ottawa man after wild chase

North Bay police say an accused impaired driver in a stolen Ottawa vehicle fought officers after almost running one over, hitting several parked cars and a large mailbox.

A call came in from a concerned citizen around 6:50 p.m. Feb 12 about a man showing visible signs of impairment who drove to a grocery store on Lakeshore Drive, North Bay Police Service said in a news release.

When officers arrived at the parking lot, the 28-year-old accused was sitting in the vehicle. As officers approached, he sped away along Marshall Avenue striking "three parked vehicles and a large mailbox, causing significant damage to each," police said.

Officers found the vehicle travelling on Booth Road and followed it back to Lakeshore Drive, where two spike belts had been deployed. The accused evaded the first tire deflation device and almost struck an officer near the second spike strip.

"Despite the damage to the tires of the vehicle, the accused refused to stop and drove into oncoming traffic along Pinewood Park Drive. Near Cranberry Road, Callander, the accused struck a snowbank, halting the travel of the vehicle and was surrounded by officers," police said.

"As the accused attempted to free the stuck vehicle, he collided with a police vehicle. During the arrest, the accused assaulted the officers and he was eventually safely taken into custody."

Both the accused and arresting officers received minor physical injuries in the altercation.

Officers found several empty beer cans in the vehicle after his arrest and the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Ottawa area.

The accused is facing a list of nine charges, including assault, dangerous operation, impaired driving, failing to stop after an accident, flight from a peace officer, failing to comply with a probation order, driving while prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.