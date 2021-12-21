North Bay police charge six 'Freedom Rally' protesters
Six people from the North Bay area are facing mischief charges in connection to a 'Freedom Rally' held in August, police said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Following an anti-lockdown protest at Lee Park on Aug. 7, officers were called to the 300-block of Lakeshore Drive about a complaint that approximately 30 people "were trespassing and removing property from a business."
When the people were removed from the property, police said "approximately 15 remaining individuals then began to protest out front of the business. Police remained on scene to ensure public safety during the protest and to prevent the protesters from re-entering the premises."
As a result of the incident, four men and two women, who range in age from 37 to 65 years old, have been charged. Three of the accused are from North Bay, one is from Bonfield, one is from East Ferris, and another is from Trout Creek.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Saline given instead of vaccine to some at St. Thomas mass vaccination siteSouthwestern Public Health officials say some people who believe they received a COVID-19 vaccine may have actually been given saline solution.
-
All I want for Christmas is a booster shot, rapid test kit and PCR appointmentWith Dec. 25 just days away, it's not gifts that are top of mind for many Ontarians. Their wish list consists of a booster appointment, followed by PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests.
-
Woman acting as child's guardian charged with sexual assault, procurement: Winnipeg policeA 32-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing sexual assault, sexual interference and procurement-related charges involving a youth who was under her guardianship.
-
Charges dropped against Durham, Ont. men claiming police brutalityA father and son from West Grey claiming they were victims of police brutality, have had all charges against them dropped.
-
Sask. adds 17 Omicron infections, 67 new COVID-19 casesSaskatchewan confirmed 17 more Omicron variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 82.
-
How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted kids and parents? Sask. researchers are finding outNew federal funding has been given to the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) for pandemic-related research — including a project looking into youth and parents' mental health
-
Gas-like smell, but no appreciable readings near Wheatley explosion siteThe Municipality of Chatham-Kent is informing the public that even though a gas-like smell has been detected near the site of the Wheatley explosion, there are no appreciable readings.
-
Omicron over the holidays: Sask. releases modeling, public health recommendationsSaskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says the province is not seeing “widespread community transmission” of Omicron, yet. However, he says it is only a matter of time before it becomes the dominant strain.
-
MLA Dang leaves NDP caucus after RCMP search of his home: NotleyEdmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang has left the NDP caucus, Opposition Leader Rachel Notley announced on Tuesday.