North Bay police charge six 'Freedom Rally' protesters

Six people from the North Bay area are facing mischief charges in connection to a 'Freedom Rally' held in August, police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Following an anti-lockdown protest at Lee Park on Aug. 7, officers were called to the 300-block of Lakeshore Drive about a complaint that approximately 30 people "were trespassing and removing property from a business."

When the people were removed from the property, police said "approximately 15 remaining individuals then began to protest out front of the business. Police remained on scene to ensure public safety during the protest and to prevent the protesters from re-entering the premises."

As a result of the incident, four men and two women, who range in age from 37 to 65 years old, have been charged. Three of the accused are from North Bay, one is from Bonfield, one is from East Ferris, and another is from Trout Creek.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.