North Bay police charge two men with second-degree murder
The North Bay Police Service charged two men Friday with second-degree murder.
The charges follow a Dec. 17 killing in the city’s downtown. Just before 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call in the area of Fraser Street and Worthington Street West.
Police found the male victim, who later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. He has been identified as 33-year-old Tristan Ayers of North Bay.
A 29-year-old North Bay man has been charged with second-degree murder. The second suspect, 33, was also charged with second-degree murder, as well as failing to comply with a probation order. He has no fixed address
Both are scheduled to appear in weekend bail court Dec. 24.
“The North Bay Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation,” police said.
The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 705-497-5555 and select option 9 to speak to a police officer.
To remain anonymous, contact Near North Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online.
