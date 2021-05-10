North Bay police charge two more people in connection with April 27 home invasion

An 18-year-old man and a young offender have been charged in connection with an April 27 home invasion on Cedar Heights Road in North Bay.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested May 6 at a residence on Main Street East, police said in a news release, while the young offender was arrested May 8.

The 18-year old male is charged with several weapons charges, including using a firearm while committing an offence and illegal weapons possession, as well as wearing a disguise and break and enter.

The young offender is charged with similar offences, as well as one count of failing to comply with sentence.

Both accused are being held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

A 22-year-old man was arrested last week for the same home invasion, causing several streets in the city to be cordoned off while police searched for him. The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a less-lethal weapon – an ARWEN – was fired during the arrest.