North Bay police charge young person with arson

North Bay police have charged a young offender with arson following a grass fire on Main Street West in the city.

Police were called to the scene at 7:40 p.m. on April 8. The fire was extinguished by North Bay Fire and Emergency Services.

"After an investigation and with assistance from members of the public, police identified the accused," police said in a news release Friday.

No information is being released on the accused because they are under age 18.

