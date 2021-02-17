North Bay police conducted a search warrant at a residence in Callander on Feb. 12 where police seized methamphetamine, stolen property, and arrested four men.



Police say they received information of stolen property located at the King Street Residence and conducted the search with assistance from the Street Crime Unit and Community Response Unit.



As a result of the search police seized 14.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two bicycles police say had been previously been reported stolen, a set of nun chucks, and a high capacity firearm magazine.



Four Callander men have been charged with various offences related to the search and seizure.

Three of the men were released following bail hearings while one remains in custody after failing to comply with a previous release order.

All three of the men released are set to appear on March 30 at the North Bay Courthouse.