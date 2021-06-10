North Bay police dealing with an incident on Ski Club Road

Few details are available, but the North Bay Police Service is dealing with an incident Thursday afternoon on Ski Club Road.

Police initially asked residents in the area to remain in their homes as they dealt with the situation, which took place in the 700 block of the road.

But police sent an update a few minutes later to say the incident has been resolved.

"There will continue to be a police presence in the area, but there is no longer a threat to public safety," police said in a tweet.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.