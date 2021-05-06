North Bay police discharged anti-riot weapon during arrest: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is reviewing a North Bay arrest where officers discharged an anti-riot weapon at a vehicle.

It happened Wednesday around 2:50 p.m. when emergency response teams from the North Bay police and the province surrounded a vehicle in the parking lot of a Lakeshore Drive business.

"Inside the vehicle was a 22-year-old male passenger who was wanted on multiple warrants," the SIU said in a news release Thursday. "When the man refused to exit the vehicle, an OPP officer discharged his (Anti Riot Weapon Enfield) at the vehicle."

The man exited the vehicle and was arrested along with the driver.

No details have been released about the charges against either the driver or passenger.

"The man did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked under the Special Investigations Unit Act, 2019 because a firearm was discharged at a person. A firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person," the SIU said.

Anyone with information or video evidence is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or submit online.