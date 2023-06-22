North Bay police: Don’t call 911 to ask about the weather

North Bay police are reminding people to avoid calling 911 if the matter isn’t an emergency.

At Tuesday's police board meeting, officials from North Bay police said that in May alone, the service received 799 calls to 911 that did not require emergency service.

That is up from the already high number of around 550 to 600 per month.

“They’re looking for information about weather patterns, or weather conditions or road closures that should not be sent 911 for our communicators to answer,” said Staff Sgt. Noel Coulas.

“Every time there’s a device upgrade, we get many more 911 calls. So, know your device, determine if your settings have changed after you’ve done an upgrade.”