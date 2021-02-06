North Bay police have closed Passmore Avenue between Lakeshore Drive and Whitney Avenue due to what they say is an active criminal investigation.



Police have since evacuated people in the neighborhood from their homes.



The North Bay Police Service issued a media release in the early afternoon of Feb. 6 advising of the heavy police and asked members of the public avoid the area.



“The police investigation identified the need to contain and search a residence and until they ascertain exactly what they are dealing with there will be a heightened police presence in this area and police have closed Passmore Avenue for public safety.”

CTV News has since confirmed that one person in custody and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are also on-scene assisting with the investigation.



Police officials have confirmed the area is contained and say they are investigating the possibility of what they call “dangerous goods.”



This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.