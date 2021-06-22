North Bay Police ID woman who was discovered in Lake Nipissing

The North Bay Police Service has identified a deceased woman who was discovered in Lake Nipissing on Sunday.

But in a news release Tuesday, police said her identity will not be released at the request of her family.

Police were called around 2 p.m. Sunday and told a "deceased individual" was in Lake Nipissing, near Mowat Crescent in North Bay.

"CPR was performed at the scene and the individual was transported to hospital where she was pronounced deceased," police said.

"Police have now confirmed the identity of the deceased individual. In accordance with the wishes of the individual’s Next of Kin, the North Bay Police Service will not be releasing the name of the deceased."

The case is in the hands of the Office of the Coroner.