North Bay police implement vaccination policy

The North Bay Police Service has implemented a COVID-19 vaccination policy requiring all 160 sworn and civilian members to declare their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Staff members who are not fully vaccinated will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test completed within the past 24 hours before beginning their shift.

After beginning work, members who are not fully vaccinated are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test 72 hours after the initial negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test was submitted.

“Members who do not provide the required testing information will be placed on unpaid absence,” the police said in a statement.

“Regardless of vaccination status, all members are required to complete daily active screening for COVID-19 and must abide by all COVID-19 health and safety measures, such as masking and physical distancing."

Police said staff who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter the workplace.

“We thank our members for their understanding and continued support of workplace health and safety,” said police said. “The policy is designed to provide a safe and healthy workplace for all employees at work and the public we serve.”

Police received free rapid antigen test kits from the Ontario government. The kits will be used until the New Year, at which point unvaccinated members will be required to buy rapid antigen test kits at their own expense.