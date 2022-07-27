North Bay police investigate armed home invasion

The North Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a home invasion involving three suspects.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. July 26 at a residence in the 800 block of High Street.

"Three suspects, described as Black males, forced their way into the home while holding a weapon," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The three suspects stole items from the home and fled. One of the two occupants that were home suffered minor injuries. Police believe this to be a targeted act."

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area of High Street and McLeod Street at the time is asked to check for any potential dash cam or security footage.

"The three suspects are believed to have used a weapon in this commission of this offence and should not be approached," police said.

"Contact 911 and report any contact to police."

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Const. Stacy Jackson at 705-497-5555, ext. 446.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous tips online.