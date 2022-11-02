iHeartRadio

North Bay police investigate armed robbery


North Bay Police Service headquarters. (CTV Northern Ontario file)

North Bay police are investigating after an armed robbery involving a firearm at a business located on Highway 17.

It happened Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., police spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News in a phone interview.

No word on if any injuries were reported and no description of the suspect has been released.

CTV News will continue to follow the story and provide updates as they become available.

12