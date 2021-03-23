North Bay police continue to investigate several incidents that took place over the weekend and Monday morning.

Chief Scott Tod told CTV News he’s never been a part of a weekend as busy in his five years of service.

"It really tested the capacity and capability of our service and I’m proud to say our members responded admirably to that," Tod said.

"All of the professional training and supervision and management they’ve received in the past was put to test this weekend."

Saturday evening, police were called to a homicide at a residence on Lakeshore Drive where one person, who has yet to be identified, was found dead.

Police confirmed 21-year-old Carter Parypa of North Bay is currently in custody in connection to the suspected murder.

"He’s charged with one count of second-degree murder and offering an indignity to a human body," Inspector Scott McFarlane said.

Saturday’s homicide is the city's second this year. The first one happened on New Year's Day.

Officers also attended two fires on the weekend, one on Friday evening on Ferguson Avenue.

"Police arrested one male aged 53 of North Bay and charged him with arson and disregard for human life," Tod said.

The second fire was on Second Avenue West.

"The fire was contained in the residence and extinguished. One adult male is currently in police custody," Tod said.

Both fires are suspected arsons.

The calls continued into Monday where police were called to Morin Street after gunshots were fired in the residential neighbourhood. This incident has left two people in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We are still actively investigating trying to determine whether there are suspects involved in that shooting," Tod said.

The police chief said he understands the community is fearful following these incidents but said each case is unrelated to the others.

"I’m sure there is public fear, but I can assure the public that these instances are isolated and unrelated to each other. None of them are related in any way at all," Tod said.