North Bay police investigating a sudden death

North Bay police are investigating a sudden death at O'Brien Street and Front Street. Sept. 19/22 (Eric Taschner/CTV Northern Ontario)

North Bay police have a parking lot on the corner of Front Street and O'Brien Street cordoned off Monday morning for an investigation into a sudden death.

Officials said a body was discovered in a vehicle Monday morning, with emergency crews arriving on the scene at 10:13 a.m.

There is no threat to the public, an officer told CTV News.

CTV News has reached out to North Bay police headquarters for information. 

