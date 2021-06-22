North Bay police investigating after body found in Lake Nipissing

North Bay police have confirmed officers are investigating after a body was found in Lake Nipissing on Sunday.

Few details are available, but police spokesperson David Woolley confirmed to CTV News they are looking into the circumstances around the discovery of a deceased individual in the lake.

"We cannot provide any further details at this time," Woolley said. "Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses."

