The North Bay Police Service says it is currently investigating a homicide in the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive in North Bay.

Police said they responded to the residence where officers discovered a deceased person. Officers also located an adult male at the scene who was taken into custody. Few details have been made available as investigators are currently on-scene.

The investigation is being led by the North Bay Police Criminal Investigation Section with assistance from the Forensic Identification Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police Forensic Identification Services.

Police say there is no concern for public safety but will maintain an increased presence in the area north of Lovell Street on Lakeshore Drive as the investigation continues.

The North Bay Police Service will release more information as it becomes available.