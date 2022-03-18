North Bay police looking for flasher incident witnesses

North Bay police are investigating after complaints about a man exposing himself at a business on Lakeshore Drive.

The indecent act happened around noon on March 14 at a business in Nipissing Plaza in the 300-block of Lakeshore Drive, police said in a news release Friday.

Witnesses are asked to call police at 705-497-5555 and ask for Const. Malden or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No description of the suspect was given by police.