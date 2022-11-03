North Bay police looking for suspect in another armed robbery

North Bay police are looking for a female armed robbery suspect, in the first of two incidents in the city this week.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a gas station on Highway 17 was robbed at gunpoint, North Bay police said.

"The suspect entered the business, threatened an employee with a firearm, left with a quantity of Canadian currency and fled the scene in a vehicle believed to be a grey 2000s-era Saturn Ion," police said in a news release Thursday.

She is described as five-foot, seven-inches tall white woman with a heavy build, and brown, shoulder-length, straight hair.

Police are looking for help identifying the suspect.

"Anyone with information, including security camera or dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," police said.

No physical injuries were reported in the incident, North Bay spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News in an email.

