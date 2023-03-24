North Bay police looking for two men, say not to approach

North Bay police say they are looking for two men last seen in the downtown area and are asking the public for help in finding them.

"The North Bay Police Service is attempting to locate Alijah Loon and River Bluecoat because they are unlawfully at large from the North Bay Regional Health Centre," police spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News in an email.

"At this time we have no reason to believe that there is an immediate threat to public safety."

Alijah Loon, 28, was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black sweater and brown shoes. Loon is described as 175 centimetres tall, 111 kilograms with brown hair and eyes.

River Bluecoat, 26, was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a blue/grey coat and black shoes. Bluecoat is described as 170 centimetres tall, 111 kilograms with brown hair and eyes.

"If located, do not approach and call 911," police said.

"If any member of the public has information regarding their whereabouts, call the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555 and press 9 to speak with an officer."