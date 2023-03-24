North Bay police looking for two men, warn not to approach
North Bay police say they are looking for two men last seen in the downtown area and are asking the public for help in finding them.
No details about what they are wanted for were given in the news release sent out overnight by Sgt. Peter Brunette with the men's photos and descriptions.
Alijah Loon, 28, was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black sweater and brown shoes. Loon is described as 175 centimetres tall, 111 kilograms with brown hair and eyes.
River Bluecoat, 26, was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a blue/grey coat and black shoes. Bluecoat is described as 170 centimetres tall, 111 kilograms with brown hair and eyes.
"If located, do not approach and call 911," police said.
CTV News has reached out to North Bay police for more details and is awaiting a response.
-
Mysterious cars emerge from massive Regina snow pileTwo cars that have become a curiosity in Regina's north end are slowly emerging from a massive pile of snow as the spring thaw starts in the Prairies.
-
Windsor police officer to learn his fate on a charge of discreditable conductA Windsor police officer is expected to learn his fate Friday on a charge of discreditable conduct.
-
Woman injured in west Saint John shooting, three suspects arrestedPolice say a woman is in hospital following a shooting in west Saint John, N.B., early Friday morning and three suspects have been arrested.
-
Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassmentCTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
-
Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient B.C. landslides, at cost of about $1BA series of ancient landslides have been “reawakened” in British Columbia's Cariboo region, costing hundreds of millions in federal disaster assistance funds and prompting warnings that logging is connected to the problem.
-
Toronto transit was just ranked the 3rd most expensive in the world — and fares are about to go upWith fares set to increase in a matter of days, a new report has found that Torontonians are already paying more than residents in most other cities for transit when compared to average incomes.
-
Unwelcome spotlight falls on NHL team Pride night eventsPride nights, held annually for several years by National Hockey League teams to show support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, are in the spotlight following several high-profile incidents this season.
-
-
Brandon police make arrests in three separate assaultsThe Brandon Police Service has made arrests in three separate and unrelated assaults in the city.