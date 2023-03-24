North Bay police looking for two men, warn not to approach

North Bay police say they are looking for two men last seen in the downtown area and are asking the public for help in finding them.

No details about what they are wanted for were given in the news release sent out overnight by Sgt. Peter Brunette with the men's photos and descriptions.

Alijah Loon, 28, was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black sweater and brown shoes. Loon is described as 175 centimetres tall, 111 kilograms with brown hair and eyes.

River Bluecoat, 26, was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a blue/grey coat and black shoes. Bluecoat is described as 170 centimetres tall, 111 kilograms with brown hair and eyes.

"If located, do not approach and call 911," police said.

CTV News has reached out to North Bay police for more details and is awaiting a response.