North Bay police made two big drug busts this week
It was a busy day for police in North Bay on Tuesday after officers arrested a man with more than $100K in suspected drugs while six other people were charged in a separate incident after a drug raid.
Police responding to a break-in in progress at a home on Mulligan Street and found a 23-year-old local man with $108,000 in suspected crystal meth and cocaine. He has been charged with drug trafficking and breaking a release order.
The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
That night, officers from the city police along with the provincial organized crime unit raided a home in the 1100 block of Fisher Street.
As a result, four North Bay residents and two people from eastern Ontario in the home were charged with drug trafficking and having property obtained by crime. The accused range in age from 38 to 72 years old.
Police said they seized nearly $10,000 in drugs including 62.8 grams of suspected cocaine, 40 grams of suspected crystal meth, 59 suspected methamphetamine pills, $2,855 in cash, and two digital scales.
All six people were released and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 31, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, July 31.
-
'Rights aren't a competition': Anti-trans hate is on the rise in Canada, activists and advocates sayAs LGBTQ2S+ people and allies await the return of Parliament to if see Bill C-6, a bill banning conversion therapy, will be passed into law, trans Canadians and activists worry that the delay could be fueling anti-trans rhetoric that trans folks are a threat to women’s rights.
-
Kylie Masse wins silver medal in women's 200-metre backstrokeKylie Masse has won a silver medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
One person seriously injured in North York shootingA shooting in North York Friday night left one person seriously injured, Toronto police say.
-
Alberta Medical Association head concerned over government lifting COVID restrictionsThe head of the Alberta Medical Association says he has significant concerns with the province's decision to suspend almost all of its COVID-19 public health protocols.
-
Sask. RCMP officer charged with impaired driving twice in 24 hoursA Saskatchewan RCMP officer is facing impaired driving charges following two incidents earlier this week.
-
Heat warning issued for Calgary expected to last through weekendA heat warning was issued by Environment Canada for Calgary Friday afternoon.
-
Urgent request for support to help vulnerable people in SudburyThe Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, known as SACY, is a charitable organization is operating a cooling centre at 199 Larch St. for vulnerable people.
-
Elks finalize team roster, add D’Antne Demery to active listThe Edmonton Elks made a few more changes to its roster as Canadian Football League (CFL) teams worked to finalize their players before the Friday evening deadline.