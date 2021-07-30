North Bay police made two big drug busts this week

It was a busy day for police in North Bay on Tuesday after officers arrested a man with more than $100K in suspected drugs while six other people were charged in a separate incident after a drug raid.

Police responding to a break-in in progress at a home on Mulligan Street and found a 23-year-old local man with $108,000 in suspected crystal meth and cocaine. He has been charged with drug trafficking and breaking a release order.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

That night, officers from the city police along with the provincial organized crime unit raided a home in the 1100 block of Fisher Street.

As a result, four North Bay residents and two people from eastern Ontario in the home were charged with drug trafficking and having property obtained by crime. The accused range in age from 38 to 72 years old.

Police said they seized nearly $10,000 in drugs including 62.8 grams of suspected cocaine, 40 grams of suspected crystal meth, 59 suspected methamphetamine pills, $2,855 in cash, and two digital scales.

All six people were released and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.