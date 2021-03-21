North Bay police along with fire and emergency crews were called to a residence in the 400 block of Second Avenue West in North Bay at approx. 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, where officers made an arrest and are currently conducting an arson investigation.

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire upon their arrival.



While few details have been released, police say an adult male is in custody and there have been no reported injuries. More information will be released as it becomes available.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.